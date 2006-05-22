Dissection Anyone?

Who hasn't dissected a frog in school? Yuck. The frog had to be pithed (a needle stuck in the back of the frog's head to destroy it central nervous system so it is essentially dead). The instructor usually pithed the frog. I refused to do it. Then the poor thing was dissected. I don't know how I ever did it or why. It seems so cruel. But now, web sites exist which illustrate dissections of various animals providing an alternative to the actual dissection of animals in the classroom.
Frog
If you are learning about the anatomy of a frog, here are two excellent sites. On the first Net Frog , both a pithed and preserved frog are dissected. You get complete instructions, movies, pictures, and frog facts. The major organs are outlined so you can identify them. Also check out the virtual frog dissection kit. A click of the mouse and the skin is removed revealing the skeleton and internal organ. Click the mouse again and the heart is gone.
Skeleton of a frog.
Another excellent site is the Exploratorium. Here you can view the dissection of a cow's eye. That is something I never did in school. It has a cow's eye primer that teaches about the various parts of the eye as well as the dissection. Also on the Exploratorium site is the dissection of a sheep's brain . Learn how the brain interacts to perform cognitive and memory functions. A great educational learning sites for students.
The Thinkquest site, dissects a cat. This is something I wouldn't be able to do at all, even if required. The site states that the company the cat was brought from obtains all their preserved specimens in a responsible manner. Hmmm. Still, if you are a cat lover, approach the site with caution or not at all. It did upset me.
Overall, web sites demonstrating dissections are definitely a kinder way to learn about the anatomy of a given animal and great if you are squeamish. It also cuts down on the number of animals used for research purposes.
If you are interested in other alternate methods to dissection, check out National Anti-Vivisection Society (Vivisection: The act of cutting into or dissecting the body of a living animal, especially for the purpose of scientific research) web site. They will provide free of charge computer programs and models to substitute for the use of once-live animals in classroom dissection exercises.
